Sports & Social location coming to DC’s U Street Corridor

Expansive sports bar and restaurant Sports & Social will open its third D.C.-area location at 1314 U St. NW in the District’s U Street Corridor later this year.

It will occupy the space that was formerly The Smith restaurant, which closed in 2021.

Sports & Social has existing locations at Live! Casino and Hotel in Arundel Mills and at Pike and Rose in North Bethesda.

The new, 7,300-square-foot D.C. location will have its signature multiple LED screens playing live sports, social games, group seating options, a private events space and outdoor seating. The restaurant’s menu is by James Beard Award-nominated chef John Suley.

Sports & Social is operated by Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, a division of Baltimore-based real estate developer The Cordish Companies, which owns several casinos, including Maryland’s Live! Casino and hotel.

It operates more than 100 sports-centric venues, many at casinos or in/near sports stadiums and arenas.

It operates retail sportsbooks at both its Live! Casino and Pike & Rose location.