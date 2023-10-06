Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Sports & Social location…

Sports & Social location coming to DC’s U Street Corridor

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 6, 2023, 11:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Big sports bar and restaurant Sports & Social will open its third D.C.-area location at 1314 U Street NW, in D.C.’s U Street Corridor later this year. (Courtesy Live! Hospitality and Entertainment)
Courtesy Live! Hospitality and Entertainment
Big sports bar and restaurant Sports & Social will open its third D.C.-area location at 1314 U Street NW, in D.C.’s U Street Corridor later this year. (Courtesy Live! Hospitality and Entertainment)
Courtesy Live! Hospitality and Entertainment
Big sports bar and restaurant Sports & Social will open its third D.C.-area location at 1314 U Street NW, in D.C.’s U Street Corridor later this year. (Courtesy Live! Hospitality and Entertainment)
Courtesy Live! Hospitality and Entertainment
(1/3)

Expansive sports bar and restaurant Sports & Social will open its third D.C.-area location at 1314 U St. NW in the District’s U Street Corridor later this year.

It will occupy the space that was formerly The Smith restaurant, which closed in 2021.

Sports & Social has existing locations at Live! Casino and Hotel in Arundel Mills and at Pike and Rose in North Bethesda.

The new, 7,300-square-foot D.C. location will have its signature multiple LED screens playing live sports, social games, group seating options, a private events space and outdoor seating. The restaurant’s menu is by James Beard Award-nominated chef John Suley.

Sports & Social is operated by Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, a division of Baltimore-based real estate developer The Cordish Companies, which owns several casinos, including Maryland’s Live! Casino and hotel.

It operates more than 100 sports-centric venues, many at casinos or in/near sports stadiums and arenas.

It operates retail sportsbooks at both its Live! Casino and Pike & Rose location.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up