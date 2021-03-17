Sports & Social plans second Maryland location in North Bethesda

The 7,700-square-foot Pike & Rose location in North Bethesda will have plenty of screens for fans to watch games on, including an 18-foot LED display showing multiple games and sporting events at once.

The Pike & Rose location will have interactive games, and live music several nights a week.

Big sports bar and restaurant chain Sports & Social will open a location this fall at the Pike & Rose development in Maryland’s North Bethesda.

Sport & Social will open another Maryland location at Live! Casino & Hotel this spring.

The 7,700-square-foot Pike & Rose location will have plenty of TV screens for fans to watch games, including an 18-foot LED display showing multiple games and sporting events at once. There will be a 2,000-square-foot outdoor patio.

The Pike & Rose location will have interactive games, and live music several nights a week.

It will join two dozen other restaurants at Federal Realty’s Pike & Rose. An outpost of D.C. deli Call Your Mother will soon open at Pike & Rose, as will Greek restaurant Melina, from the founders of Cava.

At Live! Casino & Hotel, Sports & Social is taking over the casino’s converted Center Stage performance venue, and it plans to have sports betting through a partnership with FanDuel if Maryland gives final approval to legalized sports betting.

Live! Casino owner The Cordish Companies already has Sports & Social venues at the Atlanta Braces’ Truist Park, the St. Louis Cardinals’ Busch Stadium, the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Park, the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium and at Live! Casinos in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Sports & Social is a division of Cordish Companies.