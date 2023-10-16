Crimson Coward bringing more Nashville Hot Chicken to Northern Va.

Los Angeles-based Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken is opening its second Northern Virginia location in Stafford County's Embrey Mill Town Center later this year.

Crimson Coward opened its first Virginia location in Woodbridge in January. That restaurant recently won a Reader’s Choice Award from Prince William Living.

Restaurant Management Group Mid-Atlantic, the local franchise operator, expects to open a total of 25 locations in Northern Virginia, and at least four locations in Maryland, the first of which opens in Baltimore early next year.

The Stafford location will be the chain’s eighth location. Crimson Coward plans to grow to 200 locations across the U.S. by 2027.

That is aggressive growth for the chain, which was founded in 2019 and started out selling its spice rub called Crimson Rub, before quickly growing into a small chain of brick-and-mortar Nashville Hot Chicken restaurants in California and Texas.

Crimson Coward serves its take on Nashville Hot Chicken with five options for heat levels from no heat to “Burn Baby Burn.” The menu includes chicken, a variety of chicken sandwiches and sides including fried pickles, mac and cheese, potato salad and slaw.