Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Conflict could spread across Middle East | Israel-Hamas conflict explained | 2 American hostages freed | Journalists in Gaza struggling
Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Crimson Coward bringing more…

Crimson Coward bringing more Nashville Hot Chicken to Northern Va.

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 16, 2023, 11:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Crimson Coward Tray
Los Angeles-based Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken will be opening its second Northern Virginia location later this year. (Courtesy Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken)

Los Angeles-based Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken, a fast-growing fast-casual chain, will be opening its second Northern Virginia location in Stafford in the Embrey Mill Town Center later this year.

Crimson Coward opened its first Virginia location in Woodbridge in January. That restaurant recently won a Reader’s Choice Award from Prince William Living.

Restaurant Management Group Mid-Atlantic, the local franchise operator, expects to open a total of 25 locations in Northern Virginia, and at least four locations in Maryland, the first of which opens in Baltimore early next year.

The Stafford location will be the chain’s eighth location. Crimson Coward plans to grow to 200 locations across the U.S. by 2027.

That is aggressive growth for the chain, which was founded in 2019 and started out selling its spice rub called Crimson Rub, before quickly growing into a small chain of brick-and-mortar Nashville Hot Chicken restaurants in California and Texas.

Crimson Coward serves its take on Nashville Hot Chicken with five options for heat levels from no heat to “Burn Baby Burn.” The menu includes chicken, a variety of chicken sandwiches and sides including fried pickles, mac and cheese, potato salad and slaw.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up