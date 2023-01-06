Crimson Coward brings Nashville Hot Chicken to Woodbridge, more to come

California-based Crimson Coward will open its first East Coast restaurant in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Jan. 9, with many other D.C.-area locations coming soon.

Crimson Coward serves its take on Nashville Hot Chicken, that comes with options for various heat levels. The Woodbridge franchise-owned location will be is sixth location, with others in California and Texas.

In 2019, Crimson Coward began selling Crimson Rub, a secret blend of spices, before quickly growing into a small chain of brick-and-mortar Nashville hot chicken restaurants in the Los Angeles area.

Crimson Coward plans to open 25 additional locations in the D.C. area, and more than 200 locations nationwide by 2027.

The Woodbridge location is at 12707 Ridgefiield Village Drive.

The Woodbridge franchise is managed by Filipiak and Nabil Asad, who plan to open a second location sometime later this year. Both are veteran franchise operators.

Diners are given five options for heat levels, from no heat to “Burn Baby Burn,” and the menu includes chicken, a variety of chicken sandwiches, and sides including fried pickles, mac n’ cheese, potato salad and slaw.