SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Business & Finance » Crimson Coward brings Nashville…

Crimson Coward brings Nashville Hot Chicken to Woodbridge, more to come

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 6, 2023, 9:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

California-based Crimson Coward will open its first East Coast restaurant in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Jan. 9, with many other D.C.-area locations coming soon.

Crimson Coward serves its take on Nashville Hot Chicken, that comes with options for various heat levels. The Woodbridge franchise-owned location will be is sixth location, with others in California and Texas.

In 2019, Crimson Coward began selling Crimson Rub, a secret blend of spices, before quickly growing into a small chain of brick-and-mortar Nashville hot chicken restaurants in the Los Angeles area.

Crimson Coward plans to open 25 additional locations in the D.C. area, and more than 200 locations nationwide by 2027.

California-based Crimson Coward will open its first East Coast restaurant in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Jan. 9, with many other D.C.-area locations coming.

The Woodbridge location is at 12707 Ridgefiield Village Drive.

The Woodbridge franchise is managed by Filipiak and Nabil Asad, who plan to open a second location sometime later this year. Both are veteran franchise operators.

Diners are given five options for heat levels, from no heat to “Burn Baby Burn,” and the menu includes chicken, a variety of chicken sandwiches, and sides including fried pickles, mac n’ cheese, potato salad and slaw.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up