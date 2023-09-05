Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Former H Street biergarten…

Former H Street biergarten becomes an oyster fest for a day

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 5, 2023, 10:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The former Biergarten Haus space, where oyster-fest will be hosted, is located at 1355 H Street in Northeast D.C. (Courtesy Brine Oyster and Seafood House)

Brine Oyster and Seafood House is taking over the former Biergarten Haus space at 1355 H Street in D.C. for a one-day, all-you-can-eat Brine Oyster Fest on Saturday.

Brine’s restaurant is at 1359 H Street, NE.

Tickets are $150. In addition to all-you-can-eat oysters, the price also includes all-you-can-drink beverages.

Biergarten Haus closed earlier this year after 13 years in business. It was also operated by Brine’s co-owners.

Brine’s Oyster Fest runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., along with live music with Caribbean band Lennard Jack and Fusion.

The “all-you-can” menu includes oysters on the half shell, broiled oysters, fried outer sliders, peel-and-eat shrimp and Old Bay chicken wings. Beverages include select draft beers and wines, and Brien’s Rum Punch.

Oysters all come from the Chesapeake Bay region.

Co-owners Aaron McGovern and Arturas Vorobjovas, who opened the H Street Brine in 2020, opened a second Brine Oyster and Seafood House location earlier this year in Dupont Circle at Connecticut and Florida Avenues, on the ground floor of the former Russia House restaurant.

Russia House, which opened in 1991, temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The high-profile building was targeted by vandals shortly after the Russian Invasion of Ukraine. McGovern and Vorobjovas chose to close the restaurant permanently shortly after. Neither of the owners have any ties to Russia.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up