Brine Oyster and Seafood House is taking over the former Biergarten Haus space at 1355 H Street in D.C. for a one-day, all-you-can-eat Brine Oyster Fest on Saturday.

Brine’s restaurant is at 1359 H Street, NE.

Tickets are $150. In addition to all-you-can-eat oysters, the price also includes all-you-can-drink beverages.

Biergarten Haus closed earlier this year after 13 years in business. It was also operated by Brine’s co-owners.

Brine’s Oyster Fest runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., along with live music with Caribbean band Lennard Jack and Fusion.

The “all-you-can” menu includes oysters on the half shell, broiled oysters, fried outer sliders, peel-and-eat shrimp and Old Bay chicken wings. Beverages include select draft beers and wines, and Brien’s Rum Punch.

Oysters all come from the Chesapeake Bay region.

Co-owners Aaron McGovern and Arturas Vorobjovas, who opened the H Street Brine in 2020, opened a second Brine Oyster and Seafood House location earlier this year in Dupont Circle at Connecticut and Florida Avenues, on the ground floor of the former Russia House restaurant.

Russia House, which opened in 1991, temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The high-profile building was targeted by vandals shortly after the Russian Invasion of Ukraine. McGovern and Vorobjovas chose to close the restaurant permanently shortly after. Neither of the owners have any ties to Russia.

