Snickers candy becomes Washington Spirit’s newest jersey sponsor

The Washington Spirit is adding a delicious new jersey sponsor to its ranks as the candy brand began appearing during Sunday's match against the Portland Thorns as part of "a soft launch."

The Washington Spirit is adding a delicious new jersey sponsor to its ranks.

Chocolate candy bar brand Snickers has become the soccer franchise’s third sponsor on its kits this season.

A team spokesperson told WTOP the candy brand, distributed by Mars, began appearing on the right sleeve of the Spirit’s home jersey during Sunday’s match against the Portland Thorns as part of “a soft launch.”

A formal announcement on the timeframe of the deal will happen soon.

Can confirm that the @WashSpirit has signed @SNICKERS as a jersey sponsor. Today’s match was a soft launch and the Snickers logo can be seen on the right sleeve. For those who missed it, it can be seen on the right of this team photo. pic.twitter.com/S3tHj2Q8xf — José Mauricio Umaña (@Jose_M_Umana) August 28, 2023

It is the third jersey sponsorship for the Spirit this season. The National Women’s Soccer League franchise renewed its deal with drug store chain CVS Health to appear on the front of the team’s jersey and added sports mobile gaming app Matchday.com in the back. Online banking company Ally appears on the left sleeve of all NWSL jerseys as part of a leaguewide deal.

Financial terms for the sponsorship deals were not disclosed.

It is the first time Mars, Incorporated — who are headquartered in McLean, Virginia — will have one of its core brands sponsor an NWSL team.

Washington is in its first full season of playing its games at D.C.’s soccer stadium Audi Field in Southwest and its in the process of a possible rebrand. Michele Kang, the founder and CEO of health care consulting provider Cognosante, gain controlling ownership of the franchise last March.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.