Kids take over DC’s Franklin Park for three-day event

Kids World features free events and is scheduled to run from July 28 through July 30. (Courtesy DowntownDC BID)

The DowntownDC Business Improvement District is ready to show off the recently renovated Franklin Park for kids later this month.

The first ever Kids World event is taking over the park: it’s scheduled for July 28 through July 30.

The free events, open to all, will have a variety of activities and child-oriented features, including pop-ups, hands-on activities, play installations, rides and live performances by youth bands, singers and dancers.

The organization calls the weekend a submersion for children into the worlds of literacy, health and fitness, creativity, science and nature, and entrepreneurship.

The nonprofit’s partners for Kids World include the D.C. Public Library Foundation, Events DC, the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, the literacy program Beyond the Book, education resource Turning the Page and Planet World museum.

Attractions also include a storyland story time, a children’s bookstore, craft and science projects, a teddy bear making station, fitness workouts with superhero actors and trackless train rides. Some of the events have limited capacity and require preregistration.

The 4.8-acre Franklin Park, the largest public park in downtown D.C., is owned by the National Park Service. Its two-year, $21 million renovation, completed in late-2021, included a restored fountain plaza, a playground, public restrooms and a cafe pavilion. The DowntownDC BID manages the park.

