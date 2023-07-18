TRUMP INDICTED AGAIN: Trump pleads not guilty | Photos | ‘Very sad day for America.’ | Experts' opinions | Why is GOP silent?
Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Attention, HQ2-ers: South Block’s…

Attention, HQ2-ers: South Block’s acai bowls have arrived

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 18, 2023, 9:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Pressed juice and smoothie chain South Block opened its new location in Arlington, Virginia, over the weekend. (Courtesy Amir Mostafavi)

Pressed juice and smoothie chain South Block — one of a dozen D.C.-area businesses chosen by Amazon for its retail space at its new HQ2 campus in Pentagon City — opened its new location over the weekend.

Owner Amir Mostafavi says it was an instant success, with more than 300 people lining up for smoothies and acai bowls before the doors opened.

The Arlington, Virginia, store is the 15th location for South Block, whose first store opened in Clarendon in 2011.

HQ2 officially opened in June and will house the company’s 8,000-plus employees already working in Arlington.

When Amazon announced plans for the 67,000 square feet of retail space that’s part of its 2.2 million square foot HQ2 Metropolitan Park campus, it said it was seeking small, locally owned businesses. Here are those who’ve signed leases.

South Block’s Mostafavi started his juice business on the George Washington University campus with Campus Fresh in 2006.

Its locations’ menus include “skin care smoothies,” cold-pressed juices and green smoothies along with its popular acai bowls. He also runs a nonprofit called Fruitful Planet, which purchases and donates fruits and vegetables to community programs.

South Block takes its name from its first location, on the “south block” at 11th and Garfield Street in Clarendon.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up