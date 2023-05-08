Go-Go vibe, chef’s table at Anacostia’s new DCity Smokehouse

Diners don’t often associate BBQ joints with a private dining chef’s table, but the owner of DCity Smokehouse is making that part of his new restaurant in Anacostia.

Diners don’t often associate BBQ joints with a private dining chef’s table, but the owner of DCity Smokehouse is making that part of his new restaurant in the District’s Anacostia neighborhood.

DCity Smokehouse opened its Anacostia restaurant at 1301 Good Hope Road, Southeast over the weekend, with live music from D.C. Go-Go band legends Shorty Corleone, Sugar Bear of Experience Unlimited, Stinky Dink and others.

Owner Melvin Hines said Go-Go will be part of the Anacostia location’s vibe, with Go-Go memorabilia and on-going programming advocating for longevity of the music.

The new location will also have an exclusive chef table hosting and curating custom private dining in the open kitchen, with guest chefs creating multi-course tastings “accented with fine dining touches for a truly elevated dining experience.”

“As a long-term D.C. resident myself who was born and bred in the DMV, for years I’ve dreamed of an opportunity to bring DCity Smokehouse to my beloved Anacostia community,” said Hines, who grew up in Capitol Heights.

“DCity Smokehouse is proud to make a home in Anacostia, and we strive to be a cultural center here in Go-Go music’s birthplace by advocating and celebrating the full-breadth of what’s possible for D.C.’s signature sound.”

DCity Smokehouse was among several restaurants to receive grant funding as part of the District’s Food Access Fund that’s intended to bring more restaurants and grocery stores to Wards 7 and 8.

The original DCity Smokehouse opened in 2013, but relocated to a larger space at 203 Florida Avenue, N.W. in 2017.

Hines’ SouthEast Restaurant Group also operates catering company Revive Events & Catering, which is hosting the chef’s table events at the new Anacostia location.

This summer, the Anacostia location will also roll out a partnership with Shorty Corleone for DCity’s Shorty and Wings with additional menu items.