Foxtrot, a tiki boat, others coming to The Yards

Sea Suite Cruises now offers tiki party boat river cruises. (Courtesy Sea Suite Cruises)(Courtesy Sea Suite Cruises)

Phase II of The Yards at Capitol Riverfront has some new tenants.

Foxtrot Market will open its eighth D.C.-area location in the next few weeks. Its 4,300-square-foot store is at 1275 New Jersey Avenue, S.E. Chicago-based Foxtrot opened its first D.C. location in Georgetown in 2021.

Another out-of-town transplant, New York French bakery Maman, will open a 3,500-square-foot store at The Yards, its fourth in D.C. Its first area location opened at Bethesda Row in 2022. It has others at Union Market and Georgetown.

Playa Bowls will open its newest location at The Yards, bringing along acai bowls and smoothies. It has several locations in the D.C. area, and will open its 1,400 square foot store at The Yards in 2024.

Local plant shop Jungle & Loom will open a 2,000-square-foot store at 1275 New Jersey Avenue, S.E. in 2024.

As previously announced, Sea Suite Cruises now offers river cruises with a tiki party boat and a paddle boat. The tiki boat has room for six passengers and comes with a captain for two-hour private tours up the Washington Channel. The Paddle Boat Booze Cruises are two-hour cruises that can accommodate eight to 16 people.

The Yards has grown to more than 40 bars, restaurants and retailers, with a half-dozen apartment and condo buildings, office buildings and a hotel.

Phase II will deliver an additional 3.4 million square feet of development across 10 buildings when its completed. An additional 43,000 square feet of new and reclaimed park will be added to the waterfront.

The fully-built-out The Yards development will cover 48 acres, including six waterfront acres.