Adams Morgan’s Amsterdam Falafel shop is closing

Amsterdam Falafel Shop, a late-night staple in D.C.’s Adams Morgan neighborhood for almost two decades, is closing May 27.

“We will be leaving because we cannot afford to buy the building, which the landlords would like to sell,” Owner Arianne Bennett told WTOP in an email.

Amsterdam Falafel occupies the second level of a row house at 2427 18th Street NW.

Bennett’s husband and restaurant co-founder, Scott Bennett, died from COVID-19 in January 2022. Bennett, 70, had been hospitalized for a month.

The Bennetts opened Amsterdam Falafel Shop in 2004. The pair was inspired by falafel shops in Amsterdam.

The shop is known for its handmade falafel and its large condiment bar.

A franchised location in Miami’s South Beach is not affected by the Adams Morgan closing.