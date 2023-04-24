Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Adams Morgan’s Amsterdam Falafel…

Adams Morgan’s Amsterdam Falafel shop is closing

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 24, 2023, 1:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Amsteram Falafelshop opened in D.C.’s Adams Morgan neighborhood in 2004. (Google Street View)

Amsterdam Falafel Shop, a late-night staple in D.C.’s Adams Morgan neighborhood for almost two decades, is closing May 27.

“We will be leaving because we cannot afford to buy the building, which the landlords would like to sell,” Owner Arianne Bennett told WTOP in an email.

Amsterdam Falafel occupies the second level of a row house at 2427 18th Street NW.

Bennett’s husband and restaurant co-founder, Scott Bennett, died from COVID-19 in January 2022. Bennett, 70, had been hospitalized for a month.

The Bennetts opened Amsterdam Falafel Shop in 2004. The pair was inspired by falafel shops in Amsterdam.

The shop is known for its handmade falafel and its large condiment bar.

A franchised location in Miami’s South Beach is not affected by the Adams Morgan closing.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up