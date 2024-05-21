Moving anytime soon? Watch out for scammers on the move, too

The Better Business Bureau said it hears from consumers every year around this time who have either had damaged or lost belongings, lost money, or just had no movers show at all.

Moving is one of the most stressful things you can do. If you add a scam into the mix, it will make matters even worse.

The Better Business Bureau said it hears from consumers every year around this time who have either had damaged or lost belongings, lost money, or just had no movers show at all.

“It’s a really tough time already and so we want consumers to do their homework and to know the red flags,” said Kelsey Coleman, director of communication and public affairs for BBB in the D.C. area.

Last year, the BBB received 1.5 million inquiries on its website about moving companies. It reported 5,918 complaints were filed against moving companies throughout the year. Consumers who reportedly fell victim to moving scams and reported it lost an average of $350.

Coleman said there are some simple tips to avoid being scammed. First, make sure you’re getting quotes from multiple moving companies.

Take a look at the company’s website. If there’s no address or any information about the mover’s registration or insurance, that’s a red flag. Do a Google search with the name of the company and type in the word “scam.”

Additionally, she said watch out for rogue movers.

“Be very wary of unusual requests and extra costs especially if that mover is asking for that large down payment or full payment in advance. That may indicate that it’s a fraudulent business,” Coleman said.

She added it’s always good to get everything in writing, keep inventory of your belongings and ask questions.

“Take a look at the Better Business Bureau’s website, BBB.org, we have millions of business profiles and we’ve got a very large moving category where you can check out if they’re BBB accredited or if they have any complaints or customer reviews. And get a good feel for the other people’s experience with that company.”

If you are moving between states or provinces, there are other resources. In the U.S. the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and U.S. Department of Transportation issues an identification number that’s required for all interstate moving companies.

You should read the terms and conditions of any moving contract, the limits of liability, and disclaimers. The pickup and expected delivery date must be visible.

