PF Chang’s joins other restaurants in DCA’s new Concourse E

The airport location has the chain’s traditional menu as well as To-Go meals, several TV screens and a lounge seating area.

P.F. Chang’s has opened an airport outpost at Reagan National Airport’s new commuter concourse, Concourse E.

It is P.F. Chang’s sixth location in the D.C. area, and is operated by MasterConcessonAir LLC.

P.F. Chang’s opened its first takeout and delivery-only restaurant in D.C. in Dupont Circle last June.

P.F. Chang’s joins other restaurants in the new concourse, including Elevation Burger, Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, Peet’s Coffee, Timber Pizza Co. and Wolfgang Puck Bar & Bites. The new concourse also features newsstands and retail stores.

There’s also an American Airlines Admirals Club in Concourse E.

The 14-gate Concourse, which opened in April 2021 is home to American Airlines’ regional service. It spans from gates 46 through 59.

The name P.F. Chang’s is a combination of its two founders: Paul Fleming and Philip Chiang. Chiang’s mother is credited with being the first to bring traditional Chinese cuisine to America, opening The Mandarin in San Francisco in 1962.