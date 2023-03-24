MARCH MADNESS: Top seeds fail to reach Elite 8 | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
Baltimore’s Nalley Fresh opens restaurant inside a Giant Food store

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 24, 2023, 11:05 AM

Giant Food has its first in-store fast-casual restaurant as part of a deal with Baltimore-based Nalley Fresh.

It’s in a Giant store in Ellicott City, Maryland.

Nalley Fresh serves customizable salads, wraps and bowls. Chef Greg Nalley started his culinary career as executive chef at the Maryland Jockey Club.

It is similar to the way customers choose the components and ingredients of their meal at Chipotle Mexican Grille.

Nalley Fresh is opening a location in the Giant Food in Ellicott City. (Courtesy Giant Food)

The first Nalley Fresh restaurant opened in Baltimore in 2011. There are now 10 locations in Maryland.

“We are thrilled to bring Nalley Fresh to our Ellicott City store and provide our customers with an unbeatable one-stop shopping experience,” said Gregg Dorazio, Director of E-commerce at Giant Food. “We know our customers will enjoy the convenient, healthy and delicious meal offerings, and we’re proud to welcome this local concept right in-store at Giant.”

The Giant Food location also takes third-party delivery orders, including DoorDash and UberEats.

Nalley has plans to expand beyond Maryland, aiming for 15 to 20 new locations within the next five years.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

