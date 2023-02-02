Food vendors signing on to DC’s new Bryant Street Market Food Hall

Bryant Street Market food hall, expected to open in March, has room for more than a dozen food vendors, with five signed on so far.

There is a lot going on at MRP Realty‘s Bryant Street community and entertainment center in Northeast D.C. and a food hall is the newest addition.

Bryant Street Market food hall, expected to open in March, has room for more than a dozen food vendors, with five signed on so far.

The latest to join is Taqueria Habanero, its third D.C.-area location. Taqueria Habanero has locations in Columbia Heights and College Park, Maryland. The owners will also take a second space at Bryant Street Market for Bar Alegria, which will be located in the center of the food hall and will have craft beers, cocktails and organic wines, with a Latin American theme.

The two stalls are expected to open in March, joining Blowfish Poke and Tiger Sugar, also opening in March, and Bold Dumpling, opening in late spring.

Bryant Street Market, previously planned to be called The Bevy, is the second food hall project for MRP, which also operates Western Market Food Hall in Foggy Bottom.

Bryant Street NE, at 680 Rhode Island Ave. N.E., is a multi-phase planned development. It includes two residential buildings, The Chase and Coda at Bryant Street, with a total of 457 apartments. The food hall is on the ground floor of The Chase.

Other notable attractions to join the development recently include the District’s first and only Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, which opened in late-2021. An indoor pickleball and ice skating venue, Kraken Courts, will open soon.

Two interactive experiences, Dinos Alive and Van Gogh, recently opened.

Metrobar, a bar that includes a retired Metrorail car, is also in the Bryant Street NE development.