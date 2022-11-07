ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | DC mayoral candidates | Spanberger-Vega congressional race
Sweetgreen adds dessert to the menu

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 7, 2022, 10:04 AM

Salad chain Sweetgreen has put its healthier version of a Rice Krispies Treat on its menu.

The Crispy Rice Treat is made with brown rice, quinoa, puffed millet, roasted sunflower seeds and honey date caramel. Sweetgreen developed the dessert with pastry chef Malcolm Livingston II, whose background includes restaurants such as Le Cirque, Per Se, wd~50 and noma.

The new caramel crispy rice treats at salad chain Sweetgreen. (Courtesy Business Wire)

The prepackaged bars cost $2.95.

Sweetgreen said Livingston now serves as its first chef in residence and will continue to collaborate with the chain on future dessert items.

On Nov. 11, in-store customers can get a free Crispy Rice Treat with any purchase of $9.95 or more. From Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, customers can get one for $1 through their website and app.

Sweetgreen had previously sold a frozen yogurt dessert, but removed it from the menu in 2014.

Three Georgetown University students founded Sweetgreen in 2007, opening their first store on M Street, near the Key Bridge. The chain is now headquartered in Los Angeles.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

