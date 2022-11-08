ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
DC’s Grillfish and sister restaurant The Pig are closing

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 8, 2022, 12:57 PM

Seafood-centric D.C. restaurant Grillfish is closing after 26 years as a West End staple. Sister restaurant The Pig is ending its 10 year run in Logan Circle as well.

Nov. 12 is the final day for both restaurants.

Grillfish, which opened in 1996, was a pioneer in committing to using only sustainable and locally sourced ingredients for its menus. The Pig bills its menu as a celebration of all things pork from nose to tail.

“Those two restaurants in particular were business traveler-centric, and center of the plate protein-centric,” said David Winer, principal at EatWell DC, which also owns Commissary and Logan Tavern.

“The dearth of business travel and spiraling costs made the equation off kilter. Add a hiring nightmare to the mix and an aggressive homeless issue on 14th Street and it became too difficult to operate,” Winer said.

Grillfish restaurant in D.C. and its sister restaurant The Pig are closing.  (Courtesy Google Street View)

In addition to Commissary and Logan Tavern, the restaurant group also owns Eatwell Natural Farm in La Plata, Maryland, where it sources many of its ingredients.

Earlier this year, EatWell DC made restaurant industry news with its decision to cut all ties with food delivery apps, citing ever-increasing fees and little control over the timeliness or condition of its meals being delivered.

