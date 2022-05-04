Big DC restaurant owner cuts all ties with food delivery apps

EatWell DC, whose restaurants include Logan Tavern, Commissary, Grillfish, and The Pig says it has ended its relationships with all delivery apps, citing rising fees.

The restaurant group cites rising fees that it says enrich delivery companies and unnecessarily cost its customers.

“Given the rapid rise in costs of all food products and the ever-increasing fees imposed by delivery services on restaurants and guests alike, we believe it is better to offer the value our customers expect than to take more increases to subsidize delivery companies,” EatWell said in a statement posted on social media.

“To charge more only enriches these companies with questionable business and employment practices, while leaving us with little control over the quality, timeliness, or condition of the products our customers ultimately receive,” the statement said.

WTOP has reached out to Uber, which operates Uber Eats, the largest food delivery service, for comment.

Delivery apps became a lifeline for the restaurant industry during the pandemic, but EatWell echoes complaints from other restaurant operators about the fees charged that eat into already slim profit margins. Restaurants are also at the mercy of delivery app drivers for timely pickup and delivery of their meals.

EatWell did not say how much of its sales will be affected by ending meal delivery. In addition to dropping apps, the company’s restaurants will not stand-up their own in-house deliveries.

The restaurant group says its restaurants all remain open for on-site dining, and offer their entire menus, including alcohol, for pickup with no added charge.

Its restaurants also offer online ordering though their websites and phone orders.

EatWell also owns The Charles restaurant and market, and the EatWell Natural Farm, both in La Plata, Maryland.