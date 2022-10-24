DC has highest unemployment rate when compared to states

The District's unemployment rate in September was 4.7% compared to 4% in Maryland and 2.6% in Virginia.

Forty-six states and D.C. all had September unemployment rates that were lower than a year ago, but the District’s unemployment rate remains high and, when compared to states, is the highest in the nation.

The District’s unemployment rate in September was 4.7%, down from 5.1% in August and much lower than 6.5% a year earlier.

Maryland’s unemployment rate was 4% in September, down from 4.3% in August. Virginia’s unemployment rate was unchanged at 2.6%.

Minnesota had the lowest September unemployment rate, at 2%, followed by Utah and Vermont, at 2.1% each.

Virginia added 134,700 jobs in the last year, for an annual job growth rate of 3.4%. Maryland gained 88,500 jobs, for a job growth rate of 3.3%.

In the District, the number of jobs rose by 20,100 in the past year, a job growth rate of 2.7%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly state unemployment numbers and changes to civilian workforce online.