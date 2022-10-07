RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Johnny Rockets’ new DC location comes with wings

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 7, 2022, 10:48 AM

Johnny Rockets, the burger chain once owned by Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, has a new location in Logan Circle, and it comes with some wings on the side.

The new Johnny Rockets is at the Holiday Inn Washington-Central/White House at 1501 Rhode Island Avenue, NW, and is a co-branded location with Hurricane Grill & Wings. It is the first co-branded locations for the two chains.

Both are owned by FAT Brands, whose other franchise brands include Fatburger, Elevation Burger, and more than a dozen other franchised brands.

Hurricane Grill & Wings serves bone-in and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders in a dozen flavors; including roasted garlic inferno, dynamite, fire and ice, cyclone and secret weapon. They’re served with several dipping sauces and spice rub options.

The menu also includes seafood, salads, tacos, burgers and sandwiches.

Hurricane Grill & Wings was founded in Florida in 1995, FAT Brands bought the chain in 2017.

The co-branded location is the fourth location for Johnny Rockets in the D.C. area.

Interior of a Johnny Rockets restaurant
The new Johnny Rockets is at the Holiday Inn Washington-Central/White House at 1501 Rhode Island Avenue, NW, and is a co-branded location with Hurricane Grill & Wings (Courtesy FAT Brands)

Fatburger brought a co-branded location for two of its other franchise chains, Fatburger and Buffalo Express, to Manassas last month.

The first Johnny Rockets opened in Los Angeles in 1986. Dan Snyder’s Red Zone Capital acquired the chain in 2007 and Red Zone Capital sold it in 2013 to Sun Capital Partners. FAT Brands acquired the chain in 2020.

