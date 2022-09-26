Hollywood favorite Fatburger brings its ‘everything on it’ burgers (and wings) to Manassas

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Preordained referendums | Russia’s call-up splits EU | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality' | British PM: Putin ‘outsmarted'
Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 26, 2022, 11:02 AM

Beverly Hills, California-based Fatburger, known for its celebrity clientele and its “everything on it” burgers, has opened a co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo Express restaurant in Manassas, Virginia. It’s the burger chain’s first restaurant in the D.C. area.

The chain’s motto is The Last Great Hamburger Stand.

Fatburger, founded in 1952, has locations across North America and internationally. Parent company FAT Brands Inc., owns 17 other franchising brands, including Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, and Bonanza and Ponderosa steakhouses.

Beverly Hills, California-based Fatburger opened a co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo Express restaurant in Manassas. (Courtesy FAT Brands Inc.)

The Manassas Fatburger has a full bar, including daiquiris and milkshakes.

Fatburger’s toppings go beyond standard burger toppings, including bacon and eggs, chili and onion rings. The burgers come in four sizes, from one-third of a pound to one-pound. It also offers plant-based burgers.

The Buffalo Express includes both bone-in and boneless wings and several sauces.

Fatburger has been mentioned in rap lyrics, and past investment partnerships have included Magic Johnson, Montel Williams and Queen Latifah.

The Manassas Fatburger and Buffalo Express is at 8097 Sudley Road and is open daily from lunch until 9 p.m.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

