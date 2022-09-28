‘Top Chef’ judge Tom Colicchio plans downtown DC restaurant

New York restauranteur and “Top Chef” judge Tom Colicchio will open his first full-service restaurant in D.C., though few details about the concept were announced.

Colicchio’s restaurant company, Crafted Hospitality, has committed to 10,000 square feet at Market Square at 701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, space last occupied by 701 Restaurant, which closed four years ago.

The restaurant is expected to open some time in 2023.

The announcement came from EQ Office, which co-owns Market Square with Columbia Property Trust. Market Square, two buildings that wrap around the U.S. Navy Memorial, was completed in 1990. EQ Office said more than 30 Fortune 500 companies have offices there.

Among few details, the restaurant is being designed by INC Architecture & Design, a high-profile New York studio whose projects have included the retro TWA hotel at New York’s JFK airport and The Line Hotel DC.

Colicchio’s flagship restaurant, Craft, in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, opened in 2001. It received the James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant in 2002. His restaurant portfolio includes a total of seven restaurants in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Colicchio’s D.C. restaurant will be his first full-service restaurant here, but Crafted Hospitality does operate a fast casual food kiosk, Root & Sprig, at the Children’s National Research and Innovation Center in D.C.