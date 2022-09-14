Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession | What to know about queen's lying in state | London district remembers a queen | UK memorabilia in Hong Kong
Home » Business & Finance » Now there’s an Old…

Now there’s an Old Bay Caramel Seasoning

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 14, 2022, 1:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Old Bay Caramel Seasoning will be available for a limited time online.
Old Bay Caramel Seasoning will be available for a limited time online. (Courtesy McCormick & Company)

Old Bay is having quite the flavor fest this year, and Old Bay Caramel Seasoning is the newest Old Bay mashup.

Hunt Valley, Maryland-based McCormick & Company, which makes Old Bay, says the new seasoning combines the iconic blend of 18 herbs and spices in Old Bay with a luscious caramel flavor for the perfect sweet-and-salty mix.

Recommended uses? Popcorn, ice cream, chicken, dips and apple cider.

Old Bay Caramel Seasoning is made in small batches and available for a limited time online only. A 2.5 ounce jar is $5.95.

McCormick sells 15 Old Bay flavor mashups now, including S’mores, Limoncello, Strawberry Sugar and Salted Maple Bacon.

Old Bay has also found its way into new collaborations this year, including one with Pepperidge Farms for Old Bay-seasoned Goldfish crackers and another with Campbell’s Soup for Old Bay-seasoned chunky clam chowder.

Earlier this year, George’s Beverage Co. in Berlin, Maryland, released an Old Bay-flavored vodka, distilled at McClintock Distilling in Frederick.

McCormick also has its own versions of Old Bay-flavored Bloody Mary mixes and hot sauces.

Old Bay’s blend of herbs and spices has not changed in its 75 years, and neither has its yellow and blue can graphics. McCormick bought rights to the brand in 1990.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News | Latest News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

White House releases post-SolarWinds federal software security requirements

Darren Ash to join Interior as its new CIO

CISA strategy calls for cultivating ‘high-performing workforce’

Army pilots using AI to streamline selection boards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up