Now there’s an Old Bay Caramel Seasoning

Old Bay is having quite the flavor fest this year, and Old Bay Caramel Seasoning is the newest Old Bay mashup.

Hunt Valley, Maryland-based McCormick & Company, which makes Old Bay, says the new seasoning combines the iconic blend of 18 herbs and spices in Old Bay with a luscious caramel flavor for the perfect sweet-and-salty mix.

Recommended uses? Popcorn, ice cream, chicken, dips and apple cider.

Old Bay Caramel Seasoning is made in small batches and available for a limited time online only. A 2.5 ounce jar is $5.95.

McCormick sells 15 Old Bay flavor mashups now, including S’mores, Limoncello, Strawberry Sugar and Salted Maple Bacon.

Old Bay has also found its way into new collaborations this year, including one with Pepperidge Farms for Old Bay-seasoned Goldfish crackers and another with Campbell’s Soup for Old Bay-seasoned chunky clam chowder.

Earlier this year, George’s Beverage Co. in Berlin, Maryland, released an Old Bay-flavored vodka, distilled at McClintock Distilling in Frederick.

McCormick also has its own versions of Old Bay-flavored Bloody Mary mixes and hot sauces.

Old Bay’s blend of herbs and spices has not changed in its 75 years, and neither has its yellow and blue can graphics. McCormick bought rights to the brand in 1990.