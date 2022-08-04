WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
Home » Business & Finance » Northern Va.'s MightyMeals wants…

Northern Va.’s MightyMeals wants to serve its healthy meals up and down the coast

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 4, 2022, 10:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MightyMeals has over 100 chef-prepared, made-to-order healthy meals that change weekly. (Courtesy MightyMeals)
MightyMeals has over 100 chef-prepared, made-to-order healthy meals that change weekly.

Courtesy MightyMeals
The new MightyMeals headquarters in Gainesville, Virginia, includes a commercial kitchen, a test kitchen, and a massive, 5,000-square-foot walk-in refrigerator. (Courtesy MightyMeals)
The new MightyMeals headquarters in Gainesville, Virginia, includes a commercial kitchen, a test kitchen and a massive, 5,000-square-foot walk-in refrigerator.

Courtesy MightyMeals
(1/2)
MightyMeals has over 100 chef-prepared, made-to-order healthy meals that change weekly. (Courtesy MightyMeals)
The new MightyMeals headquarters in Gainesville, Virginia, includes a commercial kitchen, a test kitchen, and a massive, 5,000-square-foot walk-in refrigerator. (Courtesy MightyMeals)

Northern Virginia healthy meal food delivery company MightyMeals has purchased a much larger commercial production facility with intentions to grow its healthy meal delivery business to markets from Florida to Maine.

MightyMeals, which was founded by two fitness professionals and a chef in 2015, has grown considerably since launching with a kitchen in Burke, Virginia. In its first week, it delivered 76 meals. It now delivers thousands of meals per week. There are more than 100 chef-prepared, made-to-order healthy meals that change weekly and the company now has a staff of 100 employees.

Its meals are prepared and delivered overnight to customers.

“On average, our business has nearly doubled year over year since MightyMeals’ inception,” said Stefano Marzano, one of the company’s founders. “The decision to increase availability and raise visibility along the East Coast was a logical step in our business growth strategy.”

Co-founder and executive chef Stefano Marzano. (Courtesy MightyMeals)

Marzano also serves as executive chef and cofounded the company with Dan Graziano and Alex Lebonitte.

MightyMeals has invested $7 million in a 16,000-square-foot production kitchen and manufacturing facility in Gainesville, Virginia, that is seven times the size of its current cooking prep warehouse in Burke, Virginia.

The new facility includes a commercial kitchen, a test kitchen, and a massive, 5,000-square-foot walk-in refrigerator. It will serve as corporate headquarters as well.

MightyMeals recently expanded to ichmond, Virginia, and currently serves as the official meal prep company for D.C. United, Old Glory DC and the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TRICARE recipients will once again have to pay telehealth copays

President nominates new OPM deputy director

Water water everywhere: EPA using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds to make it safer to drink

Federal workforce attrition rises back up to pre-pandemic levels

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up