Northern Va.’s MightyMeals wants to serve its healthy meals up and down the coast

Northern Virginia healthy meal food delivery company MightyMeals has purchased a much larger commercial production facility with intentions to grow its healthy meal delivery business to markets from Florida to Maine.

MightyMeals has over 100 chef-prepared, made-to-order healthy meals that change weekly. Courtesy MightyMeals The new MightyMeals headquarters in Gainesville, Virginia, includes a commercial kitchen, a test kitchen and a massive, 5,000-square-foot walk-in refrigerator. Courtesy MightyMeals ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Northern Virginia healthy meal food delivery company MightyMeals has purchased a much larger commercial production facility with intentions to grow its healthy meal delivery business to markets from Florida to Maine.

MightyMeals, which was founded by two fitness professionals and a chef in 2015, has grown considerably since launching with a kitchen in Burke, Virginia. In its first week, it delivered 76 meals. It now delivers thousands of meals per week. There are more than 100 chef-prepared, made-to-order healthy meals that change weekly and the company now has a staff of 100 employees.

Its meals are prepared and delivered overnight to customers.

“On average, our business has nearly doubled year over year since MightyMeals’ inception,” said Stefano Marzano, one of the company’s founders. “The decision to increase availability and raise visibility along the East Coast was a logical step in our business growth strategy.”

Marzano also serves as executive chef and cofounded the company with Dan Graziano and Alex Lebonitte.

MightyMeals has invested $7 million in a 16,000-square-foot production kitchen and manufacturing facility in Gainesville, Virginia, that is seven times the size of its current cooking prep warehouse in Burke, Virginia.

The new facility includes a commercial kitchen, a test kitchen, and a massive, 5,000-square-foot walk-in refrigerator. It will serve as corporate headquarters as well.

MightyMeals recently expanded to ichmond, Virginia, and currently serves as the official meal prep company for D.C. United, Old Glory DC and the University of Maryland Baltimore County.