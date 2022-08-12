Ikea partners with Reston company for EV charging stations

Reston, Virginia-based Electrify America has partnered with Ikea to install ultrafast electric vehicle charging stations at Ikea stores in the U.S. for both shoppers and Ikea's EV truck fleets.

In all, Electrify America and its Electrify Commercial division will install charging stations at more 25 Ikea stores, with hundreds of ultrafast chargers. The charging speeds will be available at up to 350kW, which charge at up to 20 miles of range per minute. That is the fastest currently available.

The stores are located in 18 states including Maryland and Virginia. Ikea has stores in White Marsh and College Park in Maryland and Woodbridge and Norfolk in Virginia, though Electrify America could not confirm which locations in Maryland and Virginia are included in the rollout.

Installation begins late this year and will be completed by the end of 2023. It is the first time Electrify America and Electrify Commercial are installing both public and fleet chargers at the same time for a project.

“This collaboration with Electrify America will not only bring ultrafast public chargers to our stores for the first time but it will also help us take a big leap as we work towards our targets to become circular and climate positive,” said Javier Quiñones, CEO and chief sustainability officer at Ikea U.S.

Electrify America was established by Volkswagen in 2017 as part of a $2 billion legal settlement with U.S. regulators over its diesel emissions-cheating scandal. In June, German industrial giant Siemens AG took at 10% stake in the company.

Electrify America is building out a nationwide network of EV charging stations and expects to have more than 1,800 total charging stations with more than 10,000 chargers in the U.S. and Canada by 2026.