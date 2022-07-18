Maryland Primary: Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Races to watch in Montgomery Co. | Races to watch in Prince George’s Co.
Goldman Sachs, ODP, Boeing rise; Seagen falls

The Associated Press

July 18, 2022, 4:19 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

ODP Corp., up $3.81 to $35.32.

Office Depot’s owner announced better-than-expected preliminary results, a bullish full-year forecast and a $600 million stock buyback.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $7.39 to $301.26.

The investment bank reported quarterly results that easily beat analysts’ expectations.

Boeing Co., down 2 cents to $147.72.

Delta Air Lines is ordering 100 of the aircraft maker’s 737 Max 10 planes.

Seagen Inc., down $10.24 to $168.47.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Merck’s acquisition of the biotechnology company is unlikely to be finalized before the end of the month.

Synchrony Financial, up 9 cents to $31.48.

The consumer financial services company reported earnings and revenue for its latest quarter that easily surpassed analysts’ expectations.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up $1.17 to $16.54.

The movie theater chain said it had its busiest weekend of the year so far.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc., up $1.99 to $100.74.

The specialty chemicals maker reported preliminary results that beat Wall Street’s forecasts and raised the outlook for its fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., up 17 cents to $1.23.

The billboard advertising company is close to selling its British and European businesses to a private equity firm, the Daily Mail reported.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

