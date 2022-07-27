WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine’s grain is ready to go. Ships aren't | US rocket system helps Ukraine | Zelenskyy receives Churchill award | EU reaches deal to ration gas
Elevation Burger opens in new Reagan National commuter terminal

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 27, 2022, 10:27 AM

Homegrown organic burger chain Elevation Burger joins the lineup of concessions at Reagan National Airport’s new commuter flight gates in Arlington, Virginia.

The new, 225,000-square-foot concourse opened in April, replacing previous passenger access to commuter planes by buses to the tarmac.

Elevation Burger joins Mezeh Mediterranean Grill and Wolfgang Puck Bar & Bites as dining options at the E Gates.

The first Elevation Burger opened in Falls Church, Virginia, in 2005. California transplant Hans Hess wanted to build a burger menu based on organic, grass-fed beef. The chain says it is the largest restaurant seller of organic beef.

It also sells certified-organic grilled chicken, and its French fries are cooked in olive oil.

Elevation Burger has eight locations in the D.C. area, and about 60 locations in the U.S. and Middle East (its menu items are halal).

It began franchising in 2008.

