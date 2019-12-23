Home » Business & Finance » DCA lines up restaurants…

DCA lines up restaurants for new concourse

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

December 23, 2019, 9:12 AM

A slew of new restaurants are coming to the new concourse at Reagan National. (Courtesy Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority)

Reagan National Airport’s new, $374 million, 230,000-square-foot concourse is still more than a year away from opening, but the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has already lined up its first restaurants.

The six restaurants for the new 14-gate concourse will be:

  • Elevation Burger
  • Founding Farmers
  • Mezeh Mediterranean Grill
  • Peet’s Coffee
  • P.F. Chang’s
  • Timber Pizza Company
The new 14-gate concourse will replace Reagan National’s current use of shuttle buses to bring commuter-plane passengers to the tarmac through a single lower-level gate — the dreaded Gate 35X. (Courtesy Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority)

The new concourse will also include a second DCA location for gadget retailer InMotion Entertainment, as well as essentials stores Capitol File and WH Smith Cafe.

“We think customers will ultimately enjoy the airport’s expanded variety of locally well-known brands alongside nationally recognized names,” said Jerome L. Davis, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

The concessionaires were chosen through a competitive bidding process, and will be managed by Marketplace Development, which oversees concessions at both Reagan National and Dulles International Airport.

The new concourse, scheduled to open in 2021, replaces DCA’s current use of buses that shuttle commuter-plane passengers to the tarmac through a single lower-level gate in the main concourse.

It will have proper passenger bridges from the concourse to the commuter planes.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Latest News Lifestyle News Local News Travel News
DCA jeff clabaugh metropolitan washington airports authority reagan national airport

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up