DCA lines up restaurants for new concourse

Reagan National Airport’s new, $374 million, 230,000-square-foot concourse is still more than a year away from opening, but the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has already lined up its first restaurants.

The six restaurants for the new 14-gate concourse will be:

Elevation Burger

Founding Farmers

Mezeh Mediterranean Grill

Peet’s Coffee

P.F. Chang’s

Timber Pizza Company

The new concourse will also include a second DCA location for gadget retailer InMotion Entertainment, as well as essentials stores Capitol File and WH Smith Cafe.

“We think customers will ultimately enjoy the airport’s expanded variety of locally well-known brands alongside nationally recognized names,” said Jerome L. Davis, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

The concessionaires were chosen through a competitive bidding process, and will be managed by Marketplace Development, which oversees concessions at both Reagan National and Dulles International Airport.

The new concourse, scheduled to open in 2021, replaces DCA’s current use of buses that shuttle commuter-plane passengers to the tarmac through a single lower-level gate in the main concourse.

It will have proper passenger bridges from the concourse to the commuter planes.

