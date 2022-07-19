Citi Open is shaping up to be a big foodie destination too

Organizers of the weeklong 2022 Citi Open, starting July 30, have lined up an A-List roster of chefs and restaurants to keep tournament fans culinarily-satisfied too, led by chefs José Andrés and Nick Stefanelli.

The historic tennis tournament has been held every year in Rock Creek Park since 1969.

Andrés, who keeps plenty busy with food insecurity work in crisis spots around the globe with his nonprofit World Central Kitchen, will headline the food and beverage lineup with his Pepe Food Truck.

He will be highlighted alongside Stefanelli, whose Italian restaurant Masseria is one of only 20 D.C. restaurants with one Michelin Star.

D.C. restaurants including Duke’s Grocery, Roaming Rooster, South Block, King Street Oyster Bar and Oro Pizza will be food vendors, as well as sweet tooth establishments like Dolcezza and Georgetown Cupcake.

Citi Open is overseen by MDE Sports & Entertainment, owned by local entrepreneur Mark Ein, who is the owner of the Washington Kastles.

City Open runs July 30 through Aug. 7. On the court this year will be three former World No. 1 players, six Grand Slam champions, four former City Open titlists, three Olympic gold medalists and numerous top 20 players. Citi Open tickets are as little as $20.

Also scheduled are nightly player meet-and-greets and live music.