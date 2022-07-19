Maryland Primary: Voters head to polls | Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Montgomery Co. races | Prince George’s Co. races
Home » Business & Finance » Citi Open is shaping…

Citi Open is shaping up to be a big foodie destination too

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 19, 2022, 10:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Organizers of the weeklong 2022 Citi Open, starting July 30, have lined up an A-List roster of chefs and restaurants to keep tournament fans culinarily-satisfied too, led by chefs José Andrés and Nick Stefanelli.

The historic tennis tournament has been held every year in Rock Creek Park since 1969.

Andrés, who keeps plenty busy with food insecurity work in crisis spots around the globe with his nonprofit World Central Kitchen, will headline the food and beverage lineup with his Pepe Food Truck.

He will be highlighted alongside Stefanelli, whose Italian restaurant Masseria is one of only 20 D.C. restaurants with one Michelin Star.

D.C. restaurants including Duke’s Grocery, Roaming Rooster, South Block, King Street Oyster Bar and Oro Pizza will be food vendors, as well as sweet tooth establishments like Dolcezza and Georgetown Cupcake.

Citi Open is overseen by MDE Sports & Entertainment, owned by local entrepreneur Mark Ein, who is the owner of the Washington Kastles.

City Open runs July 30 through Aug. 7. On the court this year will be three former World No. 1 players, six Grand Slam champions, four former City Open titlists, three Olympic gold medalists and numerous top 20 players. Citi Open tickets are as little as $20.

Also scheduled are nightly player meet-and-greets and live music.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

Long-term implications of AFGE's 'difficult decision' to disclaim ICE officers' union chapter

IG audit finds Treasury didn't collect $472M in debts owed to 28 agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up