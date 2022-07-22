WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Carmine’s DC has served nearly 750,000 meatballs (and a lot of Titanics)

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 22, 2022, 11:27 AM

Banana split
Carmine’s Titanic dessert.

Courtesy Carmine's
Meatballs
A serving of meatballs at Carmine’s.

Courtesy Carmine's
(1/2)
Banana split
Meatballs

Carmine’s, the New York City Italian restaurant known for its big family-style platters which opened a D.C. outpost in Penn Quarter in 2010, marks its D.C. restaurant’s 12th anniversary in August. It said D.C. diners really like meatballs and garlic — and giant desserts.

By its count, the Carmine’s D.C. restaurant has served 746,998 beef and veal meatballs since opening.

It said it has gone through 200,520 pounds of garlic and 369,600 pounds of grated romaine cheese too.

And 13,080 orders of the Titanic, its giant banana split dessert, with six scoops of vanilla and chocolate ice cream, two caramelized bananas, a chocolate torte, whipped cream, strawberries, candied pineapple, hazelnuts, cookies and hot fudge. At $28.95, it is a shareable indulgence.

Carmine’s, at 425 7th Street, NW, is one of D.C.’s largest restaurants, with seating for up to 750 diners at any one time. It has nine private dining rooms, and on a typical day it serves anywhere from 1,200 to 2,800 people. It is also one of the top-billing restaurants in D.C. for sales.

The restaurant reopened in June 2021, after being closed for 15 months at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The original Carmine’s opened in 1990 on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. It also has restaurants in Times Square, Atlantic City, Las Vegas and Atlantis.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

