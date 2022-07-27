Bar Rescue’s Taffer’s Tavern, with high-tech kitchen, opens in DC

The D.C. restaurant will be located in the space formerly occupied by the Penn Commons Sports Bar, which closed in 2019.

Taffer’s Tavern, a restaurant named after reality TV show Bar Rescue host Jon Taffer, has set an Aug. 26 opening date for its D.C. location near Capital One Arena.

It is just one of two Taffer’s Tavern locations. The original is in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Georgia.

The D.C. restaurant will be located at 700 6th St. NW, in the space formerly occupied by the Penn Commons Sports Bar, which closed in 2019.

It is also a franchise, and the franchise operator is Felipe Hasselmann, president and CEO of Alexandria, Virginia-based Cuisine Solutions, a leader in the sous vide cooking method of preparing food in sealed bags submerged in baths of swirling hot water kept at constant temperatures.

The sous vide method will be incorporated at the D.C. Taffer’s Tavern in what it calls a state-of-the-art kitchen for innovations in food preparation and safety.

The menu includes entrees, burgers, sandwiches, salads, soups and crafted cocktails. The menu is also moderately priced, with main entrees between $15 and $25.

Taffer’s Tavern calls itself the quintessential pub.

There is a limited menu version of Taffer’s Tavern at FedEx Field. Other franchise locations opening soon are in Boston, Las Vegas, Orlando, and a second in Atlanta.