Westfield Mall gets a Jolly Yolly Kids, Butter Me Up

Westfield Montgomery Mall in Maryland's Montgomery County has a couple of unique new tenants. They are indoor children’s playground Jolly Yolly Kids and Butter Me Up.

The mall location will be the first brick-and-mortar location for the D.C. pop-up Butter Me Up, which claims to have sold more than 100,000 breakfast sandwiches in its first two years.

Jolly Yolly Kids opened its first location at 11001 Lee Highway in Fairfax, Virginia, in 2019. The Bethesda location will be its second, and larger than the first, at about 8,900 square feet of indoor play space.

It will include themed playgrounds, an art studio and party space for kids up to 13. It offers open play, camps and classes, and can be used for private events like birthday parties. But, no video games.

Jolly Yolly will open its Bethesda location in late 2022.

Butter Me Up opened as a pop-up in May 2020 in Northwest D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood. The pop-up was launched by Andre McCain, founder of the restaurant HalfSmoke in Shaw, which has a second location in Baltimore.

McCain launched the pop-up after furloughing 50 employees at HalfSmoke as a way to bring them back to work and to serve what he felt was an underserved breakfast crowd.

The Bethesda menu includes breakfast sandwiches, superfood açaí bowls, toasts and sides. The Bethesda location is now open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

McCain is opening a second brick-and-mortar location for Butter Me Up this summer at 1409 T St. NW, near the U Street Corridor. The pop-up still operates out of the Shaw HalfSmoke.

Butter Me Up joins three dozen other restaurant and food service retailers at Montgomery Mall. Jolly Yolly Kids will join other family-friendly businesses, including Alex Baby and Toys, Build-A-Bear and a Lego store.