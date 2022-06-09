Peter Chang opening first restaurant in DC

Chef Peter Chang, with a popular following for his Chinese cuisine throughout the mid-Atlantic, is opening his first restaurant in D.C.

Chef Peter Chang, with a popular following for his Chinese cuisine throughout the mid-Atlantic, is opening his first restaurant in D.C. — actually, two restaurants.

Chang Chang, in Dupont Circle, is from both Chang and daughter Lydia Chang. Two concepts will share the same space: Chang-In as a sit down restaurant, and Chang-Out as a takeout only restaurant.

Prince of Petworth first reported the announcement.

Both Changs are collaborating equally on the restaurant, and there will be no menu overlap between them.

It is taking 5,000 square feet at 1200 19th St. NW, formerly occupied by Mai Thai restaurant, and will open this fall.

Chinese American chef Simon Lam, who comes from NiHao, Chang’s Baltimore restaurant, will run the kitchen at Chang-In. He has worked at Jose Andres’ China Chilcano in Las Vegas and D.C. as well.

Chang-Out will have a takeout and delivery menu with dishes from Peter Chang’s other restaurants.

Chang now operates a total of 12 restaurants in Maryland, Virginia and Connecticut. Chang attended culinary school in Wuhan and worked at several luxury hotels in China. He came to the U.S. in 2001 to serve as head chef for the Chinese Embassy.

The first Peter Chang’s opened in Charlottesville in 2011.

Chang’s other restaurants in the D.C. area are Peter Chang in Arlington, Peter Chang in Rockville, and Q by Peter Chang in Bethesda.

In March, Chang was named a finalists for the James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Chef award.