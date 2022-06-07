Dupont’s ‘See You at the Circle’ concert series starts this month

The "See You at the Circle" concert series takes place on the second Saturday of every month through November in D.C.

The new, summerlong “See You at the Circle” concert series in Dupont Circle kicks off this Saturday.

The concert series, sponsored by the Dupont Circle Business Improvement District, takes place on the second Saturday of every month through November.

It runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through September, and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. October and November. A DJ performs during the first hour of every concert.

The BID pays musicians for their performances.

The concerts this year are an expansion of last year’s Summer Jazz Music Series.

“After receiving rave reviews during last year’s Summer Jazz Music Series, the BID is thrilled to be bringing live music back to the Circle,” said Colleen Hawkinson, executive director of the Dupont Circle BID. “This year we’re offering a musical lineup that spans a wide array of genres including Go-Go, Soul, Jazz, Rap and Salsa.”

Here’s the lineup for the See You at the Circle concerts:

6/11: The Experience Band and Show (Go-Go) and Debórah Bond (Indie Soul)

7/9: Michael Bowie presents “DC Jazz All Stars” (Jazz)

8/13: Oddisee (Rap)

9/10: Bio Ritmo (Salsa)

10/8: La Mafia Del Guaguanco (Salsa)

11/12: Leonardo Garcia & Son Horizonte (Salsa)

More information about the concert series is online.