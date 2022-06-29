FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
Home » Business & Finance » DC-area unemployment rate creeps up

DC-area unemployment rate creeps up

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 29, 2022, 10:31 AM

The unemployment rate in the D.C. metro region in May was 3.3%, after having fallen to a pandemic low of 3.0% in April.

A year earlier, the D.C. region’s unemployment rate was 5.1%.

Nationwide, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports unemployment rates were lower than a year ago in 385 of the 389 metropolitan areas. A total of 150 metro areas had an unemployment rate of less than 3%. The national unemployment rate in May was 3.4%.

Unemployment rates for metropolitan areas are not seasonally adjusted.

The lowest unemployment rates in the nation last month were in Mankato and Rochester, both in Minnesota, at 1.3% each. The highest was in Yuma, Arizona, at 14.4%.

Among metro areas with a population of 1 million or more, Minneapolis had the lowest unemployment rate, at 1.6%. Cleveland had the highest, at 5.5%.

BLS posts monthly metropolitan unemployment rates, and changes to civilian labor forces online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

