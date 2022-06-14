RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Humor helps Ukrainians cope with trauma | German leader coy on possible Ukraine visit | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation
Coinbase Global plans to cut 1,100 jobs, or 18% of staff

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 8:30 AM

Coinbase Global says it plans to cut about 1,100 jobs, or approximately 18% of its global workforce, as part of a restructuring in order to help manage its operating expenses in response to current market conditions.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it expects to have about 5,000 total employees at the end of its current fiscal quarter on June 30.

Coinbase estimates that it will incur about $40 million to $45 million in total restructuring expenses, mostly related to employee severance and other termination benefits.

The restructuring plan is anticipated to be substantially complete in the second quarter.

