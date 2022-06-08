RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine could pull back from eastern city | Official makes plea for EU candidacy | US wins case to seize superyacht
Direct flights from BWI to Las Vegas for $99

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 8, 2022, 9:35 AM

Frontier Airlines is adding nonstop service from BWI Marshall to Las Vegas in August, with introductory fares as low as $99 each way for tickets purchased by June 13.

The daily service launches Aug. 9.

Frontier is the fastest growing airline serving Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, with 57 destinations.

Spirit Airlines and Southwest Airlines currently offer nonstop service from BWI Marshall to Las Vegas. United Airlines flies nonstop from Dulles and Reagan National to Las Vegas.

American Airlines operates nonstop service from Reagan National to Las Vegas.

Frontier also operates flights from BWI Marshal to Atlanta, Orlando, Miami and Tampa.

