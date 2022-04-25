RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits rail, fuel facilities | US promises more Ukraine aid | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Photos
Michelin adds 4 DC restaurants to its Bib Gourmand list

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 25, 2022, 10:19 AM

Ahead of the Michelin Guide’s newest update to its Starred Restaurant guide next month, Michelin has released its updated list of Bib Gourmand-rated restaurants in D.C., and it includes four new ones.

Bib Gourmand ratings are given to restaurants Michelin says serve great food at reasonable prices, generally focusing on those with two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for around $40 or less.

Dauphine’s is among the D.C. restaurants being added to Michelin’s Bib Gourmand-rated restaurants. (Courtesy Jennifer Chase)

A total of 36 D.C. restaurants now have Bib Gourmand ratings. New this year:

  • Daru, the Indian restaurant from Rasika, at 1451 Maryland Ave. NE.
  • Dauphine’s, the New Orleans cuisine restaurant at 15th and L streets NW, which was also named a “new to try” by Michelin last fall.
  • Honeymoon Chicken, at 4201 Georgia Ave. NW, opened earlier this year by the restaurant group behind Ted’s Bulletin, Kramers and Federalist Pig.
  • Menya Hosaki, a Japanese restaurant that started as a pop-up and now has a full restaurant on Upshur Street in Petworth.

“We’re thrilled to announce these new Bib Gourmand restaurants,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides. “Washington, D.C., rarely disappoints the Michelin Guide inspectors, and this 2022 selection lived up to those lofty standards.”

Michelin will announce its 2022 list of Star-rated D.C. restaurants on May 4. There are a total of 23 Star-rated D.C. restaurants in the 2021 guide. The first Michelin Guide for D.C. restaurants debuted in 2016.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

