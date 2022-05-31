New restaurant: Dovetail has one of DC’s largest indoor-outdoor patios

Viceroy Hotels & Resorts has opened its pandemic delayed restaurant, Dovetail, and it has one of the largest outdoor patios in D.C.

It also has a veteran D.C. chef in charge.

Dovetail, on the first floor of the Viceroy Washington D.C. at 1430 Rhode Island Avenue, has a glass-enclosed year round patio with a separate bar, seating nooks and fire pits.

Chef James Gee’s menu is influenced by Cantonese, Italian and Spanish cuisines, with ingredients sourced from East Coast farmers and fishermen.

The menu ranges from hush puppies and deviled eggs, to chilled fennel and almond soup, tuna crudo and a $150 Tomahawk Steak.

There is a chef’s table, and later this year, the restaurant will add culinary programs, such as chef collaboration dinners and themed beverage dinners.

Gee most recently ran Chevy Chase Italian restaurant I’m Eddie Cano. Past experience includes head chef at China Chilcano, Jaleo Tapas Bar in Bethesda, and restaurants in East Hampton, New York and Nantucket, Massachusetts. He has also served as head chef at Jose Andres’ ThinkFood Group.

The 178-room Viceroy Hotel opened in August 2020. The hotel was previously the Kimpton-managed Mason and Rook.