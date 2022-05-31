RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Half of Sievierodonetsk seized | War crimes meeting held at Hague | EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil | A ‘terrible nightmare’
Home » Business & Finance » New restaurant: Dovetail has…

New restaurant: Dovetail has one of DC’s largest indoor-outdoor patios

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 31, 2022, 10:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hollywood, California-based Viceroy Hotels & Resorts has opened its pandemic delayed restaurant, Dovetail, in D.C. and it has one of the largest outdoor patios in the neighborhood.

It also has a veteran D.C. chef in charge.

Dovetail, on the first floor of the Viceroy Washington D.C. at 1430 Rhode Island Avenue, has a glass-enclosed year round patio with a separate bar, seating nooks and fire pits.

Chef James Gee’s menu is influenced by Cantonese, Italian and Spanish cuisines, with ingredients sourced from East Coast farmers and fishermen.

Dovetail, on the first floor of the Viceroy Washington D.C. at 1430 Rhode Island Avenue, has a glass-enclosed year round patio with a separate bar, seating nooks and fire pits. (Courtesy Viceroy Hotels & Resorts)

The menu ranges from hush puppies and deviled eggs, to chilled fennel and almond soup, tuna crudo and a $150 Tomahawk Steak.

There is a chef’s table, and later this year, the restaurant will add culinary programs, such as chef collaboration dinners and themed beverage dinners.

Gee most recently ran Chevy Chase Italian restaurant I’m Eddie Cano. Past experience includes head chef at China Chilcano, Jaleo Tapas Bar in Bethesda, and restaurants in East Hampton, New York and Nantucket, Massachusetts. He has also served as head chef at Jose Andres’ ThinkFood Group.

The 178-room Viceroy Hotel opened in August 2020. The hotel was previously the Kimpton-managed Mason and Rook.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

‘We rocked it.’ How USPS pulled off delivering 380 million COVID-19 tests

Federal AI task force outlines ‘equitable future’ for R&D resources

Agency leaders should listen more, act on employees’ reentry feedback

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up