RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainians stop Russian gas at 1 hub | Wartime birth amid the air raid sirens | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | House approves $40B in aid
Home » Business & Finance » DC has 2 of…

DC has 2 of Tripadvisor’s ‘Travelers’ Choice Awards’ hotels

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 11, 2022, 9:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Trump International Hotel in D.C. ranks No. 3 on Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards for U.S. hotels. The Lyle Hotel in D.C. has been named the Hottest New Hotel in the U.S. It also ranked No. 4 in that category in the world.

The Trump International Hotel is likely to close next month for renovations, after Miami investors bought the Old Post Office government lease from the Trump Organization. It is expected to reopen later this year as a Waldorf Astoria, managed by Hilton.

The Lyle Hotel, at 1731 New Hampshire Ave. NW, is the former Kimpton Carlyle Hotel, which closed in 2020 and underwent a full renovation. It is now owned and managed by the Lore Group.

D.C.’s Lyle Hotel has been named the Hottest New Hotel in the U.S. by TripAdvisor. (Courtesy TripAdvisor)

The Lyle occupies what was originally a 1940s art deco apartment building just north of Dupont Circle.

This is the 20th year for the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, based on travelers’ reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor. Fewer than 1% of hotels with Tripadvisor reviews are awarded as best of the best.

The top hotel in the world for 2022 is Tulemar Bungalows & Villas in Costa Rica, a jungle resort overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The top hotel in the U.S. is The Mark Hotel in New York City, a 1927 landmark building on the Upper East Side that is frequented by celebrities.

All 2022 winners, in 11 categories, are posted on Tripadvisor’s website.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Department's future of work starts with accessibility

Federal health tech leaders want to extract data for greater equity

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

Tabletop exercises to put CMMC 2.0 through the paces

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up