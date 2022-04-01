Take a look inside Amtrak’s new Acela trains

Take a look inside Amtrak’s faster, roomier Acela trains which are still scheduled to go into service sometime next year.

Amtrak’s faster, roomier Acela trains are still scheduled to go into service sometime next year, and manufacturer Alstom has released new images of passenger car interiors.

The cafe cars have new, self-select and check-out options. Seats, designated as first- or business class by red and blue headrests, include UBS ports, adjustable reading lights and streamlined overhead luggage compartments.

There is more leg room and larger tray tables in both classes, and tables can remain open without interfering with the window passenger’s exit to the aisle.

The new Acela fleet on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor will be capable of traveling at speeds in excess of 180 mph, though the trains’ initial operating speeds will be capped at 160 mph. Each will also carry up to 386 passengers, a 25% increase over current Acela train cars.

The trains are being manufactured at Alstom’s facility in Hornell, New York, with more than 250 suppliers in 27 states.

The new Acela trains are part of Amtrak’s $2.45 billion upgrades on the Northeast Corridor, which also includes the modernization of its passenger concourse at Union Station, and other infrastructure projects.