RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mass graves near Mariupol | 'Horror story' of violations | US lawmakers want field hospitals | Ukrainian boy's journey to US dad continues
Home » Business & Finance » PenFed’s record quarter for…

PenFed’s record quarter for mortgages, new members

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 22, 2022, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tysons, Virginia-based Pentagon Federal Credit Union, the second largest federal credit union in the country behind Vienna-based Navy Federal Credit Union, had a record quarter for growth.

PenFed added 156,000 new members in the first quarter, the largest quarterly growth on record, and ended the quarter with more than 2.7 million members.

Lending also set new highs.

PenFed originated $6 billion in mortgage loans for its members during the quarter, more than double the same quarter a year ago. Consumer lending rose to $4.3 billion, up 75% and also a record high.

“Our business priorities for the remainder of 2022 are continuing to build capital and liquidity while maintaining credit quality and delivering world-class service to members,” said president and CEO James Schenck.

PenFed ended the first quarter with $739 million of capital in excess of regulatory capital requirements, and had net income of $77 million.

The credit union also donated $1.2 million to charitable organizations in the first quarter.

PenFed, established in 1935, has $35 billion in total assets.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

Agency data leaders see strong tie into federal zero trust security push

USPS continues postal banking pilot, despite House Republicans' objections

GSA’s busy 2022 so far: Inflation, 876 and a new strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up