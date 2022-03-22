True Food Kitchen brings anti-inflammatory menu to Gaithersburg

Phoenix-based True Food Kitchen, cofounded in 2008 by integrative medicine celebrity physician Andrew Weil, is opening its fifth D.C. area location in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

It will join other restaurants and retail at the waterfront shopping center RIO Lakefront at 9811 Washingtonian Blvd.

True Food Kitchen also has restaurants in Bethesda and Annapolis in Maryland, as well as Fairfax’s Mosaic District, Arlington’s Ballston Quarter and Reston Town Center in Virginia. It has 41 locations nationwide, and Oprah Winfrey is among its backers.

The chain’s menus closely adhere to Weil’s anti-inflammatory food pyramid, including nutrient-dense produce and grains, and little-known superfoods. It includes salads and bowls, pizzas, burgers and entrees, many of which are vegan and gluten-free. It bills its food as “craveable food that boosts your mood.”

The Rio Lakefront location opens April 25, and includes a 171-seat dining room with open kitchen, full-service bar, outdoor covered patio and private dining room.

True Food Kitchen is holding a three-week-long job fair starting this week at the Rio Lakefront location.

Rio Lakefront has almost two-dozen restaurants, and an AMC Dine-In 18 screen cinema.