Taco Rock is coming to Lorton

Just weeks after opening its third location in Northern Virginia in Falls Church, Chef Mike Cordero has signed a lease for a fourth Northern Virginia location for his gourmet fast-casual Taco Rock in Lorton, part of larger expansion plans in the D.C. area.

The Lorton Taco Rock, at the Lidl-anchored Liberty Market at the intersection of Silverbrook Road and White Spruce Way will open later this year.

The Falls Church Taco Rock opened earlier this month at the Birch & Broad Shopping Center.

Taco Rock’s menu includes homemade blue corn tortillas quesadillas, bowls, burritos, empanadas and Raman, as well as Mexican beers.

Cordero opened the first Taco Rock location in Rosslyn in 2019, and a second location in Pinecrest Plaza in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County last year. There are plans for as many as 12 Taco Rock locations.

Cordero’s restaurant business, Team Cordero, includes sons Nick Cordero and Anthony Cordero.

Team Cordero’s other Northern Virginia restaurants include Barley Mac, Bronx Pizza and Don Tito.