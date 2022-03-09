Taco Rock brings its Tex-Mex street food to Falls Church

Chef Mike Cordero has opened a third Taco Rock location in Falls Church, with more locations planned in the D.C. area.

Chef Mike Cordero has opened a third Taco Rock location in Falls Church, Virginia, with more locations in the D.C. area planned.

The Falls Church location was originally planned for an opening last fall. Cordero said materials and equipment delays pushed the opening schedule back.

The new location, the largest of his three Taco Rock locations at 2,800-square-feet, is in the new, Giant Food-anchored Birch & Broad shopping center at 1116 West Broad St.

It has a 25-foot-long tequila bar, and a big heated outdoor patio with seating for 100. Garage doors open from the patio to the inside dining room.

Matching other locations, the menu includes gourmet tacos made with homemade blue corn tortillas, flautas, quesadillas, bowls, burritos, empanadas and Ramen, along with desserts and Mexican beers. It’ll be open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, daily happy hours and dinners. And, there is Taco Tuesday.

The centerpiece of the dining room is a giant guitar jutting out from the ceiling and spanning the length of the entire restaurant.

Cordero, who bills his fast-casual Taco Rock as Tacos with an attitude, opened the first location in Rosslyn in 2019, and a second location in Pinecrest Plaza in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County early last year.

There are plans for as many as 12 Taco Rock locations in the D.C. area.

Cordero’s restaurant business, named Team Cordero, includes sons Nick Cordero and Anthony Cordero.

Cordero’s 10 other Northern Virginia restaurants include Barley Mac, Bronx Pizza and Don Tito.