RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian defense is at a ‘turning point’ | Putin ‘misled’ about war | Ukraine legislators visit US Congress | How to help
Home » Business & Finance » T. Rowe Price breaks…

T. Rowe Price breaks ground on new Harbor Point headquarters

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 31, 2022, 9:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Investment firm T. Rowe Price, which has been headquartered in Baltimore since its founding in 1937, officially broke ground on its new waterfront headquarters buildings at Harbor Point this week.

The groundbreaking, at 1307 Point St., also coincides with its 85th anniversary. The new headquarters is scheduled to open in 2024.

A rendering of how the new T. Rowe Price headquarters will look at Harbor Point. (Courtesy T. Rowe Price)

The new T. Rowe Price headquarters is two seven-story buildings linked by an all-glass lobby atrium, totaling 550,000 square feet. The location will create a walkable connection between the headquarters’ own central plaza and Point Park, a new 4 1/2-acre public waterfront park.

It will also include 50,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, residential and hotel space.

The project is being developed by Beatty Development Group, the master developer of the 27-acre Harbor Point, along with Armada Hoffler Properties, which is also the general contractor. T. Rowe Price says its new headquarters will create nearly 1,600 jobs during the construction phase.

The buildings’ features include a water harvesting system that will save 1.55 million gallons of water annually by collecting rainwater, part of its proposed goal of LEED Platinum certification.

T. Rowe Price has been at its current headquarters at 100 East Pratt St. since 1975.

T. Rowe Price is one of Maryland’s largest employers, with more than 5,500 employees in the Baltimore area, including 3,800 at its Owings Mills campus. The headquarters building will be home to about 1,700 employees.

Harbor Point is between Harbor East and Fell’s Point. T. Rowe Price conducted an extensive headquarters search, considering a number of locations in Baltimore County, before announcing the Harbor Point location in 2020.

T. Rowe Price has more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management and is one of the 15 largest asset management companies in the U.S.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

Diversity goals a key priority under OPM's fiscal 2022-2026 strategic plan

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

Coast Guard sees 5% funding boost in 2023, focuses on readiness

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up