RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia continues assault on Mariupol | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | Europe wonders about next target | How to support Ukraine
Home » Business & Finance » New Capitol Hill restaurant…

New Capitol Hill restaurant serves caviar in old school lunchboxes

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 9, 2022, 10:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Ossetra or Hackleback caviar is served in vintage school lunchboxes at Newland.

Courtesy Kimberly Kong
Newland, opening this week in Southeast D.C. on 7th Street.

Courtesy Kimberly Kong
Restaurateur Andrew Markert.

Courtesy Kimberly Kong
(1/3)

Restaurateur Andrew Markert will hold a soft opening this week for his newest restaurant on Capitol Hill called Newland, named after the Baltimore street where he grew up — one of several nods to nostalgia.

Newland is at 327 7th St. SE, just around the corner from Markert’s 9-year-old Beuchert’s Saloon and soon-to-open Fight Club, a brick-and-mortar space for his sandwich pop-up.

The elevated menu includes items such as charred scallops, black bass, dry age duck breast and Koji strip steak. There is also an $80 four- course prix fixe menu and a $120 six-course chef’s tasting menu.

There’s also caviar service. Ossetra or Hackleback caviar is served in vintage school lunchboxes. The dessert menu includes a version of Market’s mother’s homemade lemon meringue pie.

There are some of Markert’s childhood photos in the entry, and the checks are presented to diners after their meals inside children’s books.

“Newland is the conversion of both where I’ve been and where I’m going. I set out to pay homage to the people and places who have been my greatest influences, but in a style that is uniquely mine,” Markert said.

Newland is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Air Force weeding out policies prohibitive to women

Pentagon comptroller says space, AI, microelectronics key in next budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up