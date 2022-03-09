New Capitol Hill restaurant serves caviar in old school lunchboxes

Newland is at 327 7th St. SE, just around the corner from Markert’s 9-year-old Beuchert’s Saloon and soon-to-open Fight Club.

Restaurateur Andrew Markert will hold a soft opening this week for his newest restaurant on Capitol Hill called Newland, named after the Baltimore street where he grew up — one of several nods to nostalgia.

Newland is at 327 7th St. SE, just around the corner from Markert's 9-year-old Beuchert's Saloon and soon-to-open Fight Club, a brick-and-mortar space for his sandwich pop-up.

The elevated menu includes items such as charred scallops, black bass, dry age duck breast and Koji strip steak. There is also an $80 four- course prix fixe menu and a $120 six-course chef’s tasting menu.

There’s also caviar service. Ossetra or Hackleback caviar is served in vintage school lunchboxes. The dessert menu includes a version of Market’s mother’s homemade lemon meringue pie.

There are some of Markert’s childhood photos in the entry, and the checks are presented to diners after their meals inside children’s books.

“Newland is the conversion of both where I’ve been and where I’m going. I set out to pay homage to the people and places who have been my greatest influences, but in a style that is uniquely mine,” Markert said.

Newland is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.