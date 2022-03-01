New Bethesda Marriott is No. 8,000

Bethesda-based Marriott International has officially opened its newest hotel, in literally its own backyard, and it is a milestone: the company’s 8,000th property globally.

The 12-story, 245-room Marriott Bethesda Downtown is adjacent to Marriott’s equally-as-new 21-story global headquarters at 7707 Woodmont Ave.

Though managed by Marriott, the hotel is owned by The Bernstein Cos.

The Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ (its official full name) includes a fitness center with Peloton bikes, a second-floor library highlighting local authors, a main restaurant, a lobby lounge and a rooftop bar. For the restaurants, the hotel has five rooftop green spaces for growing ingredients.

The Greatroom lobby bar has both indoor and outdoor spaces Marriott says evoke the ambience of an Italian Piazza.

The main restaurant, Seventh State, a historical nod to Maryland entering the union, also has floor-to-ceiling retractable glass walls and an open kitchen with a bronze, Italian wood-fired oven.

And Hip Flask is the first high-rise rooftop bar with private elevator access in Bethesda. It also has an outdoor terrace.

The hotel includes one of Marriott’s M Clubs, a space reserved for guests who are Marriott Bonvoy Elite and Club paying members, with complimentary food and drinks, including hot breakfasts and evening hors d’oeuvres.

There is 8,000 square feet of events space, which includes an outdoor terrace.

Weekend rates start at $159. Weekday rates start at $296.

Marriott operates hotels under 30 different brands.

The Bernstein Cos. and Boston Properties broke ground on the $600 million headquarters and hotel campus in 2018. The headquarters will house thousands of Marriott employees relocating from its old headquarters a few miles away on Fernwood Road. Employees will begin a phased move-in this summer.