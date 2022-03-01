CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Business & Finance » New Bethesda Marriott is…

New Bethesda Marriott is No. 8,000

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 1, 2022, 11:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International has officially opened its newest hotel, in literally its own backyard, and it is a milestone: the company’s 8,000th property globally.

The 12-story, 245-room Marriott Bethesda Downtown is adjacent to Marriott’s equally-as-new 21-story global headquarters at 7707 Woodmont Ave.

Though managed by Marriott, the hotel is owned by The Bernstein Cos.

The 12-story, 245-room Marriott Bethesda Downtown is adjacent to Marriott’s global headquarters. (Courtesy Marriott International)

The Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ (its official full name) includes a fitness center with Peloton bikes, a second-floor library highlighting local authors, a main restaurant, a lobby lounge and a rooftop bar. For the restaurants, the hotel has five rooftop green spaces for growing ingredients.

The Greatroom lobby bar has both indoor and outdoor spaces Marriott says evoke the ambience of an Italian Piazza.

The Greatroom lobby bar has both indoor and outdoor spaces. (Courtesy Marriott International)

The main restaurant, Seventh State, a historical nod to Maryland entering the union, also has floor-to-ceiling retractable glass walls and an open kitchen with a bronze, Italian wood-fired oven.

And Hip Flask is the first high-rise rooftop bar with private elevator access in Bethesda. It also has an outdoor terrace.

The hotel includes one of Marriott’s M Clubs, a space reserved for guests who are Marriott Bonvoy Elite and Club paying members, with complimentary food and drinks, including hot breakfasts and evening hors d’oeuvres.

There is 8,000 square feet of events space, which includes an outdoor terrace.

Weekend rates start at $159. Weekday rates start at $296.

Marriott operates hotels under 30 different brands.

The Bernstein Cos. and Boston Properties broke ground on the $600 million headquarters and hotel campus in 2018. The headquarters will house thousands of Marriott employees relocating from its old headquarters a few miles away on Fernwood Road. Employees will begin a phased move-in this summer.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Innovation for IRS customer experience hangs on cost effectiveness

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up