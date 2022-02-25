Stellina brings its neo-Neopolitan pizza to Tysons

Stellina Pizzeria, whose first D.C. restaurant was opened in 2019 by native Italians with a focus on Italian street food and “neo-Neopolitan” pizza, is opening its fourth D.C.-area location at the new Capital One Center in Tysons, Virginia.

In addition to its pizza counter, fried seafood and homemade pasta, the Tysons location will have an adjacent Italian cafe serving coffee and pastries. The 4,100-square-foot restaurant will also have a large outdoor patio when it opens at the end of 2022.

“The Capital One Center is a natural fit for our second Virginia location, with its close proximity to shoppers, office workers and local neighbors, and we are excited to be joining so many other homegrown DMV restaurants in the space,” said Antonio Matarazzo, who co-founded Stellina with longtime friend chef Matteo Venini.

Nearby restaurants include Wren at the Watermark Hotel, Starr Hill Biergarten and, coming in late 2022, Sisters Thai Tysons. There is also a Wegmans grocery store.

Stellina’s other locations are in Arlington and in Northeast D.C. near Union Market. A third Stellina location opens this spring in D.C.’s Mount Vernon neighborhood.

Venini describes his neo-Neopolitan pizza as a style that upends purist pizza traditions with its creative toppings and a unique approach to dough. Toppings include cured beef, walnut pesto, smoked cherry tomatoes and fior di latte mozzarella.

The menu also includes street food inspired by the southern coast of Italy, such as Cuoppo seafood, vegetables served in paper cones, sandwiches served on pizza dough and pasta dishes.

The bar focuses on Italian cocktails, wines and beers.

At Tysons, there will also be a commissary, with frozen goods such as homemade pastas, sauces, pizza and dough.

Stellina Pizzeria received Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand awards in both 2020 and 2021, and was named one of the 10 best pizzas in D.C. by The Washington Post for its cacio e pepe pizza.