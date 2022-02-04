Another new spin on Raku: Rakugaki in Bethesda

Raku, popular for its fresh and moderately-priced sushi at its area restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in Bethesda.

This one is called Rakugaki for “Little Raku” at the Federal Realty’s Shops at Wildwood in Bethesda, Maryland.

The 2,188-square-foot restaurant, at 10233 Georgetown Road, will be by Sarah’s Handmade Ice Cream at Wildwood. It will open this fall.

There are few other details about the new location.

Raku has another location in Bethesda, at 7240 Woodmont Ave., as well as one in D.C.’s Cathedral Heights.

“We love the Bethesda community which we have served for the past 25 years. We feel Wildwood is the perfect choice for our newest restaurant where we will feature favorite menu items as well as introduce new offerings,” said Raku co-owner Marcel The.

The original Raku opened in Dupont Circle, at 19th and Q streets in Northwest in 1995. In 2016, it was renovated and rebranded as Rakuya.

In addition to sushi, Raku’s menus include noodle soups, bento boxes, dumplings and spring rolls, salads and a handful of entrees such as steak, salmon and duck.